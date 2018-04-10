Alexa Ray Joel’s wedding may be one for the books — because her father, Billy Joel, will most likely be performing!

Christie Brinkley, who shares the “All I Can Do Is Love” singer with her musician ex-husband, attended National Geographic’s “America Inside Out With Katie Couric” event on Monday, April 9, where she spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about her daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

While Brinkley admitted that pair haven’t made any finalized plans just yet, she revealed that there is a great chance that Joel’s famous father will be performing.

“I’ve never known of a wedding he didn’t perform at,” the former supermodel, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly. “At this one … I don’t think it will be any different.”

As previously reported, Joel, 32, got engaged to restauranteur Ryan Gleason during a romantic getaway to a tropical island. She announced the exciting news on her Instagram on January 1, alongside a sweet photo of the happy couple as she showed off her ring.

Brinkley also revealed how her future son-in-law confided in her before the proposal.

“We were at our home in the Caribbean. I was like, ‘Anybody up for a bike ride?’ And he said ‘Yeah, I am,’ so I said ‘Let’s ride on the beach,’” Brinkley told Us. “We were peddling along and we came to a spot where I said ‘Oh.. this is just so gorgeous, lets take a picture.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, this seems like a really great spot .. if you have a second, I’d love to talk to you.’ He asked me then.”

Brinkley also said she and the “Piano Man” singer — who were married from 1985 to 1994 — are still close and that some of his iconic tunes are “are definitely very special to me.”

“I love his music,” she told Us. “I always have and always will.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

