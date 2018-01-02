Over the moon! Christie Brinkley is elated after her daughter Alexa Ray Joel got engaged to restauranteur Ryan Gleason. The supermodel, 63, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to express her happiness after the 32-year-old announced that he had proposed on Monday, January 1.

“Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two!” Brinkley wrote, along with a selfie of the pair showing off the ring. “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard-working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!”

The Vegas Vacation star later shared another photo of the moment Gleason got down on one knee to propose to her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel. “Let’s Start Planning a Wedding! ( just saying those words just made me cry!)” she captioned the photo.

The actress had previously opened up about her approval for her future son-in-law. “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart,” she told Entertainment Tonight of Gleason in July 2017. “He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

Brinkley was married to the “Uptown Girl” singer, 68, from 1985 to 1994, and the pair welcomed Alexa in 1985. She also shares daughter Sailor, 19, with ex-husband Peter Cook, and son, Jack, 22, with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

She also posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday of the family celebrating New Year’s Eve with the groom-to-be. She wrote: “It truly was the most Bellissima Happy New Years Eve Ever! Here toasting my new Son -in -law to be, and Jack’s New Bro to be Ryan…and Here’s to 2018…The Year of the Wedding of Alexa and Ryan!”

She added: “And every year thereafter, may we toast their LoVe!!! Hope everyone’s New Year is full of Love!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!