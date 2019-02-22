Christie Brinkley: I Don’t Plan to Marry Again

Fine all by herself! In the new issue of Us Weekly, Christie Brinkley exclusively revealed that she doesn’t see herself walking down the aisle ever again. “I don’t really see a reason for marriage,” said the 65-year-old supermodel. “Maybe there’s tax advantages or inheritance advantages or hospital advantages. But I always thought of doing it to have kids. And since I’m not having any more kids, why complicate things?”

Brinkley has been divorced four times. She was first married to Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981. Next, she was married to Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994 (they share one daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 33). The year her divorce from the “Uptown Girl” singer, 69, was finalized, Brinkley briefly wed Richard Taubman for one year (they share son Jack Brinkley Cook, 23). In 1996, she married architect Peter Cook (he adopted Jack) for twelve years before their tumultuous divorce in 2008. They have one daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20.

Just because the Sports Illustrated model doesn’t want to tie the knot again doesn’t mean she’s against finding love. But dating these days, she noted, can be tough. “It’s not that easy to meet people. When you’re younger, you assume nobody’s married yet. But now you assume that everybody is married, so it’s hard to actually meet people,” she explained. But when she does date, she said, “It’s fun.”

For more on Brinkley — including her secret to looking so fabulous at 65 — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

