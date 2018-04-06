Ain’t no other man! Christina Aguilera showered her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, with love on Instagram to celebrate his 32nd birthday on Thursday, April 5.

The “Candyman” singer, 37, shared a series of sweet photos with the film producer on her Instagram Story, including one stunning shot of him hugging a makeup-free Aguilera while planting a kiss on her forehead.

“Birthday boy … to a wonderful father, loving man and hardest worker I know,” she captioned a black-and-white version of the snap on her main Instagram page, adding emojis of a balloon and a blue heart.

Aguilera also posted a picture from her 2014 pregnancy photo shoot with V magazine, in which she put her baby bump on display in a sheer, formfitting white dress while sharing a steamy kiss with a shirtless Rutler. “Summer inside,” she captioned the throwback shot, referencing the couple’s daughter, Summer Rain, now 3.

Later on Thursday, Rutler shared an adorable video of Summer giving him a box of chocolates. “For your birthday,” she said. “Open it, Daddy!”

The Grammy winner met the guitarist on the set of her 2010 movie Burlesque. They began dating in the midst of her divorce from music producer Jordan Bratman, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2011. The exes share 10-year-old son Max Liron. Aguilera and Rutler became engaged in 2014.

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club alum recently opened up to Paper magazine about the advice she’ll share with her daughter as the little girl grows up.

“I don’t want to inject too much upon her as to how I’m choosing to live my life and what I’ve done in my career,” Aguilera said. “I just hope I can allow what I’m doing to influence her to be her own person. That’s truly what I hope for her. I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!