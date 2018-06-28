Christina Aguilera Gets ‘Dirrty’ Again With Nude Bathtub Photo

Xtina is alive and well. Christina Aguilera bared nearly everything in a steamy new photo shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 27.

The snap, which uses a Polaroid-esque filter, features the 37-year-old pop star relaxing fully naked in a bathtub. She covers her breasts with her hands and rests her eyes while surrounded by red rose petals. “Don’t forget to exhale & love yourself,” she captioned the post, adding emojis of a red heart, a flower and a cloud.

Days earlier, Aguilera shared a similarly positive message to her dedicated legion of fans. “This business is so cutthroat and it’s so hard — and I feel like I’m gonna cry,” she said in an emotional video shared on her Twitter page on June 15. “When I feel protected, I’m at my best, and I just adore the people that are truly loyal to me. And I just love you guys so much. I just really adore your loyalty and the support that you give me because I’m not gonna stop and I’m gonna keep the momentum going. And I’m so happy.”

The five-time Grammy winner released her first album in nearly six years, Liberation, on June 15. She also recently announced her first tour in a decade. The trek kicks off at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on September 25, and concludes at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida, on November 13.

Even though she’s hitting the road again soon, Aguilera still enjoys downtime with her 10-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and her 3-year-old daughter, Summer, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

“When I’m on stage, there’s not a bigger high, when I’m in connection with my voice and my heart and my soul,” she told Billboard in May. “But at the end [of a performance], I want to wipe it all off, get in my sweatpants, make silly noises with my kids and have someone comfort and cuddle me.”

