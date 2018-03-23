Opening up. Christina Aguilera opened up about a heartbreak she experienced after finding out that one of her ex-boyfriends was gay.

The topic came up when the “Beautiful” singer, 37, appeared on the season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s aftershow Untucked on Thursday, March 22, and revealed the inspiration behind her song “Infatuation” from her 2002 album Stripped. When the contestants asked her about her relationship with the Puerto Rican man she sings about in the steamy track, the singer opened up about his sexuality.

“Who was Puerto Rican? ‘Cause you know I might be related to him,” contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo asked.

“It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” the Grammy winner said, causing a huge reaction from the contestants.

“He’s going to see this and he’s gonna be mad!” Mateo said. Aguilera responded: “I hope so, girl!”

They also discussed the lyrics to her powerful song “Fighter” from the same album. “Can I ask you a question? Was that about someone? I’m reading the lyrics and you read him for the back room,” contestant Monique Heart said.

“Of course it was!” she said. Heart added: “When you said, ‘You tried to take a joyride just came down in flames,’ I said, ‘She read him! No alimony, bitch!’”

“He deserved it! He deserved it,” the five-time Grammy winner said without naming the men who inspired the tracks.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on VH1 Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Untucked at 9:30 p.m. ET.

