No hard feelings here! Christina Aguilera shared her thoughts on the fight that broke out between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj during her performance at a recent New York Fashion Week party.

“I wish I would have seen this juiciness go down. I didn’t know!” the “Accelerate” singer, 37, said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, September 12. ‘Cause I’m so that person. I’m like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’”

Aguilera was quick to shut down rumors that she was angry with the rappers for causing a commotion while she was on stage. “I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m just sad I didn’t get a front-row seat. That’s where the real show was,’” she quipped. “Damn!”

The five-time Grammy winner said she did not hear about the drama until much later that evening. “We got off stage … and we went to a hotel room where I could change,” she recalled. “And next thing I know, I hear shoes were flying and … my hairdresser was like, ‘I think you’re gonna be interested in something that happened while you were [on stage].’”

Aguilera first heard that the scuffle occurred while she was performing her 2002 song “Fighter,” which she thought was “so appropriate” and “genius.” She joked, “My music is invoking passion and emotion, yes!” Later on, someone told her that it actually happened during “Genie in a Bottle.”

“I do, like, a Migos version, so I was like, ‘Ooh, Cardi got excited with that!’” the entertainer quipped, referencing the rapper’s marriage to Offset, a member of the hip-hop trio.

The drama began when Cardi, 25, tried to fight Minaj, 35, at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday, September 7. An eyewitness told Us Weekly, “Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki, and then threw a shoe at her.” The “I Like It” MC was quickly escorted out of the event by security guards.

Cardi addressed the incident on Instagram minutes later, claiming that Minaj “liked” and made comments about her “abilities to take care of” her 2-month-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper clarified on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio on Monday, September 10, that she “would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting.” She also called the situation “mortifying and humiliating.”

