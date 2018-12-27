Change of plans! Christina El Moussa never thought she’d get married to Ant Anstead so soon.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, opened up about her love life during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly back in June and revealed that she didn’t plan to tie the knot until “maybe” 2020.

El Moussa — who wed Anstead, 39, in a secret ceremony on Saturday, December 22 — added that she could “definitely” see herself walking down the aisle again.

As for what makes their relationship work? The HGTV personality told Us that the British TV presenter is “very grounded” and they “enjoy doing simple things together, like we have electric bikes. We like to go for bike rides, we love hanging out at the beach, having dinners. We do weekly date night and we just make sure that we have really great conversations and it’s all good.”

In perfect fashion, the athletic pair — who started dating in October 2017 — stepped out for a Christmas Day bike ride with their respective children after quietly tying the knot.

They were also spotted on Sunday, December 23, with many members of their family outside of a a church in Anaheim, California, where she flaunted her new diamond sparkler.

Ant and his ex-wife, Louise Anstead, share daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, while Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

A source close to Tarek, 37, told Us that he “is happy” for her even though “he’s moved on,” but he “still cares about her deeply.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!