Back together or … ? Christine Taylor avoided answering questions about her relationship status with estranged husband Ben Stiller while the two attended a Project ALS benefit in New York City on Thursday, October 25.

When asked if she was back together with the Meet the Parents star, Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively, “We’re a big family. We’re together all the time.”

The Friends alum, 47, was then questioned about her seemingly “nice” post-breakup relationship with Stiller, to which she replied: “It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful.”

Stiller, 52, and Taylor announced their split in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the duo told Us in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The Zoolander costars — who are parents of daughter Ella, 16, and son Quinlin, 13 — have remained close since their breakup. They reprised their Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story roles for charity in June 2017. The actors were also spotted hanging out in New York City in July and attending the US Open with their eldest child in August.

Taylor opened up about the kids on Thursday. “Not that I discouraged, but no, I feel like it came from her,” the Arrested Development star told Us of Ella’s desire to be an actress. “She came out of the womb with a mission, and I was never going to get in her way. She is a very strong-minded, strong-willed young lady, and she loves it. Obviously she was born into the world, but I think living in New York City, she has been exposed to so many incredible things and shows and so … she has the bug. There’s nothing you can do about it, but I did not encourage it.”

As for Quinlin, he is also beginning to step into the spotlight. “This is his first event. He’s done some red carpet things with his dad, but honestly he said, ‘Can I go take a picture?’ I think he’s just having fun with it,” Taylor explained. “Last year, our daughter came to the event for the first time and she encouraged him to come this year, and being able to make it fun and again the extended family that we’ve built and I think we’ve seen each other for 20 years and we’ve all watched our kids grow up. So for them to come out on a school night, have a little fun, dress up, take some pictures, but then learn about an incredible organization, that’s huge.”

