The royal treatment! Ciara and husband Russell Wilson channeled their inner Princess Diana and Prince Charles in an anniversary photo while in Italy.

“You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess @DangeRussWilson.#5YearAnniversayTrip #Italy,” the “Body Party” singer, 35, captioned a series of snaps via Instagram on Monday, July 5.

The couple recreated a moment between the late princess and her then-husband from the royals’ trip to Venice, Italy, in 1985. In the new photo, Ciara and Wilson, 32, walked out of the same restaurant that Diana and Charles, now 72, did more than 30 years prior.

The musician, who wore a pink shirt dress by Gucci and pink high heels, crossed her arms as she exited the No. 29 building. Ciara’s arm placement and position in between two security guards matched Diana’s movements from the ‘80s snap.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who wore a navy long-sleeve shirt and white trousers, tucked his arm into his shirt in the photo, mimicking Charles’ body language as he walked ahead of his wife.

Wilson also shared throwback photos of Diana and Charles, who were married from 1981 to 1996, located in the Italian eatery. One old snap also showed Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Venice.

The “Level Up” singer and the athlete posed for two more photos in honor of their anniversary and celebratory vacation. In one snap, the duo stood against a brick wall in the romantic city. Ciara sat on a stone throne in the next image while her husband stood firmly behind her — again channeling their inner royal.

The lovebirds toasted five years of marriage with pasta, a gondola ride through Venice and shopping among the colorful houses. They later had a special glass heart made by a local merchant to honor the milestone.

The pair’s romantic getaway comes just weeks ahead of their youngest child Win’s first birthday. The duo welcomed their son on July 23, 2020, making Wilson a father of two and Ciara a mother of three.

Wilson and Ciara also share 4-year-old daughter Sienna. The Texas native is also mom to 7-year-old son Future Jr. whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future.

Nearly 10 months after welcoming Win, Ciara revealed that she reached her pre-baby weight, which she celebrated via social media. “I’m so proud of myself — down 39 pounds,” she wrote via Instagram in June.