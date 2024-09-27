Citizen Queen singer Cora Isabel is recovering from “life-threatening” injuries sustained in a car accident.

Isabel, 23, confirmed the accident in a Thursday, September 26, statement on the band’s Instagram page.

“I am reaching out with a heavy heart to share some difficult news. Recently I was involved in a serious car accident that left me with significant injuries, including multiple broken bones and fractures,” she wrote. “It was a harrowing experience, as I was pinned down by a guard rail and it took firefighters over 30 minutes to safely extract me from the vehicle.”

Isabel — a member of the girl group Citizen Queen alongside Kaedi Dalley and Nina Ann Nelson, which was formed in 2018 — was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she stayed for two weeks.

Related: Celebrity Injuries Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

“I have now moved to a rehabilitation center, where I am beginning my recovery journey,” she explained. “Currently, I am wheelchair-bound and will need approximately eight weeks before I can walk again.”

She continued, “This has been a life-threatening situation, and I am incredibly grateful to have survived. The doctors and I firmly believe I will make a full recovery.”

Isabel, on behalf of her family, also asked for “continued healing prayers and thoughts” from fans.

“Your encouragement means everything to me as I take this journey toward healing,” she concluded. “Thank you for your understanding, support and for keeping me in your thoughts.”

In Isabel’s Thursday statement, she teased the band’s next projects.

Related: Destiny's Child! Blackpink! The Supremes! The Best Girl Groups of All Time From the Spice Girls to TLC, see which female musicians paved the way for groups like the Wonder Girls and Danity Kane

“Before my accident, we have been hard at work on new music, our next single and more which we are excited to share with you when the time comes,” Isabel hinted.

Dalley, 23, and Nelson, 23, reacted to the harrowing accident via the band’s official page.

“Sending all our thoughts and well wishes to Cora for a quick recovery ❤️,” a caption on the Thursday post read, which was signed, “Love, CQ.”

Other performers offered Isabel well-wishes for her continued recovery.

“Oh my goodness @coraisabel,” Joanna “JoJo” Levesque wrote via Instagram comment. “I’m so glad you are OK and making it through. ❤️”

Supergirl alum Nicole Maines added, “So thankful that you made it through. I love you SO MUCH.”

Carissa Rae Martin, for her part, noted that she was “so sorry to hear” the news. “Sending you love and prayers,” the Us the Duo singer, 33, added. “So glad you’re OK and healing!”

Social media stars Remi Ashtin, Grace Kinstler, Mila Jam, Steve Mackey and more also offered their best wishes.