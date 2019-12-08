



The businessman and art collector and his wife threw another one of their highly anticipated celebrations in partnership with Jetcraft, welcoming 90 guests to their beachside Florida home.

Guests at the exclusive invite-only event included Holt and her investor husband, Andrew Joblon, director Michael Bay and sports stars Dan Marino, Wade, Chris Bosh and Ray Lewis.

They were treated to glasses of Armand de Brignac champagne and a lavish dinner presented by Richard Mille. The Vampire Diaries alum posted an Instagram Stories video of the menu, which featured a caviar appetizer, a selection of pastas and hot dishes and a cold station including charcuterie, cheese, oysters and octopus salad. The tables were set with white orchids, candles and gold-trimmed plates.

The new mom, who welcomed son James in March, also shared a photo with her husband, captioning it, “Date night with baby daddy.”

Following their meal, guests were escorted outside for the Richard Mille After Dark party.

The bash featured more Armand de Brignac champagne as well as Don Julio 1942 tequila for the 400 guests including boxer Floyd Mayweather, former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning and the team’s current small forward and shooting guard Jimmy Butler.

The night kicked off with a 30-minute performance by Wyclef Jean, who played “Maria,” “Guantanamera” and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” and even threw it back to the Fugees with “Ready or Not.”

Next came Nelly, who had the crowd jumping as he performed his hits including “Hot in Herre,” “E.I.,” “Country Grammar (Hot S–t),” and “Ride Wit Me.” At one point he even got the party’s host Wayne Boich on stage dancing with him.

The evening closed out with a performance by 2 Chainz who rapped hits “I’m Different,” “It’s a Vibe,” “4 AM” and “Birthday Song.”