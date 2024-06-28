Clint Eastwood’s Family Guide: Meet the Actor’s 8 Children

Away from the big screen, Clint Eastwood is quite the family man.

While the legendary actor has found huge success as an actor and director for projects like Gran Torino and Million Dollar Baby, his greatest role is being a father to his eight children.

“I’m a much better father now than when I was younger because then, I was working all around the world and I was desperate to find the brass ring, so I worked constantly,” Eastwood previously shared with the Toronto Star in 2018. “I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody’s got a much younger father than me. But it’s fun. I think you appreciate everything a lot more when you get to my age.”

Softball games, however, may be a thing of the past. As his kids continue to reach new milestones in their personal and professional lives as adults, Eastwood finds himself experiencing weddings and earning new titles like ‘grandparent.’

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Eastwood’s family:

Laurie Murray

Eastwood’s oldest child was born in 1954. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was unaware of Laurie’s birth, and she was placed for adoption by her mother shortly after her arrival. In a story straight from a movie script, however, Laurie later approached the Oscar winner, and the two established a close relationship.

In 2004, she joined her father at the Oscars. Laurie also celebrated the premiere of Eastwood’s film The Mule with her siblings in 2018.

Kimber Lynn Eastwood

Back in 1964, Clint and Blue City actress Roxanne Tunis welcomed a daughter in Los Angeles. Kimber briefly pursued acting and appeared in movies like Passion Crimes and Crossed. “Yes, Clint Eastwood is my father,” she told the Sunday Mirror in 1989. “I must speak to him about this. I am partly shocked and partly glad it is all out in the open.”

Now, she finds herself working behind the scenes as a Hollywood makeup artist and indie film producer. Kimber has one adult son, Clinton, who is named after his grandfather.

Kyle Eastwood

Clint and his first wife, Maggie Johnson, welcomed Kyle in 1968. While he briefly studied film at the University of Southern California and acted in a few of his dad’s movies, Kyle eventually chose to pursue a career in music. According to his Instagram, the musician works as a jazz bassist and film score composer.

When asked what his dad thinks about his career, Kyle said he is a big cheerleader. “I think he appreciates my music,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2014. “We’ve written a few things together and anytime we’re in the same part of the world, he tries to come by and catch the band when he can. He’s happy that I’ve found music and that I’ve dedicated myself to it.”

Alison Eastwood

Clint and Johnson’s second child was born in 1972. While she found success as a child actress before landing a leading role in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Alison announced her retirement from acting in 2014.

“He’s not a man of many words,” Alison told the New York Daily News in 2007 when discussing her father’s mentorship. “He doesn’t get chatty. Instead of telling me anything, he let me be a fly on the wall and watch him at a different level. It was his way of being helpful, by showing me how he worked.”

While Alison was also able to direct projects including the 2007 movie Rails and Ties, her main passion today is working with the Eastwood Ranch Foundation. The nonprofit aims to help reduce pet overpopulation and increase pet adoptions.

Scott Eastwood

Clint and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves welcomed their first child together in 1986. Scott quickly went on to follow in his dad’s footsteps by directing and acting in a variety of box office hits including The Longest Ride, The Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim and Suicide Squad.

“I came [to Hollywood] to try and do something, and nobody took me seriously,” Scott told Men’s Health in 2017. “Everyone brushed me off, like, ‘You’re Clint Eastwood’s son, you’re not a real f–king actor.’ Some people are still like that. I never thought I would last in this business, but it finally seems to be working out.”

Scott also found himself being the center of tabloid attention as he dated public figures. He’s been linked to One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer, Nina Dobrev and model Brittany Brousseau.

“My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving and do your best,” he told Town & Country in 2014. “My mother taught me to be honest, to be selfless and to touch people in a positive way.”

Kathryn Eastwood

Clint and Reeves’ second child was born in 1988. One of her first experiences in the limelight was when she was named Miss Golden Globe in 2005 and presented awards to the winners. The role is typically given to teenage children of famous actors.

Although Kathryn has appeared in many films including the 2014 version of Jersey Boys, she has been focused on writing and found success with the zombie horror anthology Virus of the Dead.

Francesca Eastwood

Clint and actress Frances Fisher welcomed their first child in 1993. Francesca explored the world of reality TV when she joined E!’s Mrs. Eastwood & Company in 2012. The show followed her family life with her extended family, including sister Morgan Eastwood.

The actress — who served as Miss Golden Globe in 2013 — found her dating life to be tabloid fodder when she married Jonah Hill‘s late brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein in 2013. Their union, however, was annulled a week later. Francesca also dated personal trainer Alexander Wraith, and they welcomed a son in 2018.

Morgan Eastwood

Clint and his ex-wife Dina Ruiz welcomed their first child together in 1996. As a teen, Morgan was a main cast member on E!’s Mrs. Eastwood & Company with her mom and sister Francesca.

Recently, Morgan reached a major milestone in her personal life when she married Tanner Koopmans in June 2024. More than 130 guests — including Clint and all seven of the bride’s siblings — were present to watch the bride and groom get hitched. “Our perfect day,” Morgan, who is expecting her first baby, wrote via Instagram with family photos from her ceremony.