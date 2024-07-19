Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, has died. She was 61.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood, 94, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, July 18.

A cause of death was not revealed. Eastwood’s rep told the outlet no additional details about Sandera’s passing will be shared at this time.

Eastwood and Sandera have been together for more than a decade. In 2014, Us confirmed that the couple met while she was a hostess working at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. (The Oscar winner was formerly the mayor of the cozy beach town.)

The twosome have remained private about their relationship over the years. However, they have attended several Hollywood events together. Sandera and Eastwood made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Academy Awards. Eastwood’s film American Sniper was up for six awards including Best Picture. She continued to accompany him at events including the premieres of his projects Sully, The Mule, The 15:17 to Paris and Richard Jewell.

Eastwood was married twice before his romance with Sandera. The actor wed model Maggie Johnson in 1953. They share two children, son Kyle and daughter Allison. The exes divorced in 1984.

More than a decade later, Clint tied the knot for a second time with Dina Eastwood in 1996. The pair welcomed daughter Morgan later that year. Dina and Clint split in 2013 after 17 years of marriage and finalized their divorce the following year. (Dina moved on with current husband Scott Fisher in 2016.)

In addition to the children he welcomed with his ex-wives, Clint is also the father of daughter Laurie, whom he met later in life, daughter Kimber whom he welcomed with ex Roxanne Tunis, son Scott and daughter Katryn whom he shares with ex Jacelyn Reeves. He shares daughter Francesca with ex Frances Fisher.

“I’m a much better father now than when I was younger because then I was working all around the world and I was desperate to find the brass ring, so I worked constantly,” the actor said of his family dynamic in a 2008 interview with The Star. “Now my daughter takes precedence over everything and even though I’ve done a lot of work in the past year, it’s not because I’ve ignored her or not been involved in her school activities.”

Clint added that as he grows older it makes him “appreciate everything a lot more.”

“I never started out thinking I would have a big family but now it’s very important to me and family relationships take precedence over work,” he reflected. “I think I’m a good dad and by and large I have a great relationship with my kids, although I can’t say it has always been that way.”