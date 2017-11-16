Former What Not to Wear cohosts Clinton Kelly and Stacy London have not cleared up their bad blood just yet. Kelly addressed the feud rumors during the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Chew after he revealed the day before that London blocked him on Twitter.

“The tea is, there ain’t no tea,” Kelly told his cohosts Carla Hall and Michael Symon. “I literally don’t know if she blocked me yesterday, or a year ago, a month ago.”

“Or by accident,” Hall suggested.

“Well she could have unblocked me, but she hasn’t, so,” Kelly quipped.

“But anyway, I just want to say, I’ve got no beef with Stacy at all,”the fashion consultant added. “So if you ever want to come back on The Chew, you’re welcome to come on The Chew and we can talk about it.”

The 48-year-old host surprised fans when he posted a screenshot that showed his former TV sidekick had blocked him on Twitter, he captioned the image, “Alllll righty then” on Wednesday, November 15.

His tweet received hundreds of replies, including some that speculated the rift had something to do with Kelly’s January 2017 memoir I Hate Everyone, Except You, in which the TV personality confessed the pair didn’t always get along during the 10 year long run of their hit TLC show.

“I either adored her or despised her and never anything in between,” he wrote in his book. “We spent nearly 60 hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other. Trust me when I tell you that that is just too much time to spend with any other human being you didn’t choose of your own free will.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!