Former What Not to Wear cohosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are no longer friends . . . on social media, at least.

Kelly shocked fans on Wednesday, November 15, when he revealed that his TV sidekick of 10 years had blocked him on Twitter. ““Alllll righty then,” wrote Kelly alongside a screenshot showing that he was no longer privy to London’s 280-character musings.

His tweet received hundreds of replies from devoted TLC viewers — with many demanding an explanation as to what caused the rift. “The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not,” snipped Kelly, now a cohost on ABC’s The Chew.

Some wondered if the bad blood might have something to do with Kelly’s January 2017 memoir “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” where the 48-year-old revealed he and London, 48, didn’t always get along. “I either adored her or despised her and never anything in between,” Kelly confessed. “We spent nearly sixty hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other. Trust me when I tell you that that is just too much time to spend with any other human being you didn’t choose of your own free will.”

Kelly once described his relationship with London being like a brother and sister who have been trapped in the backseat of a car. “It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences,” he told My Statesman in January. “It got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.’”

London has yet to comment on the situation.

