CNN Anchor Don Lemon’s Sister Dies After Accidental Drowning

Don Lemon is mourning the loss of a family member. The CNN anchor’s sister L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes died in an accidental drowning in Louisiana on Wednesday, January 31. She was 58.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the incident occurred after she fell into a neighborhood pond while fishing in Livingston Parish, Louisiana. Officials do not suspect foul play was involved.

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

Lemon, 51, took to social media shortly after the news broke. “Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy,” he captioned a pic of his sibling via Twitter on Thursday night. “Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis.”

He went on to share a video of children explaining why “black excellence is at an all-time high.” He wrote: “This lifted my spirits. I needed this today. Thank you.”

Following the tragedy, Lemon did not appear on CNN Tonight on Thursday.

