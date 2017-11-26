CNN has shot back at Donald Trump after the president claimed that the network represents the United States “poorly.”

Trump had tweeted on Saturday, November 25: “.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!”

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

The Twitter account for CNN quickly responded, “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst” with an apple emoji. The response garnered more than 64,000 retweets and 9,400 comments.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

Trump, 71, has found himself engaged in a war of the words with CNN since his campaign and throughout his presidency, largely referring to the outlet as “fake news.”

This isn’t the only time the president found himself in the news over controversial comments this weekend. As previously reported, he tweeted on Friday, November 24, “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” His tweet prompted many celebrities to mock him on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for Time also disputed Trump’s claim, writing, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

