Time Magazine and several celebrities took to Twitter to respond to Donald Trump’s statement that he chose to “pass” on being the magazine’s Person of the Year.

The 45th president, 71, tweeted on Friday, November 24, “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

However, the official Twitter account for Time disputed Trump’s claim a few hours later by writing, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Celebrities quickly seized the opportunity to mock him. Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter, “.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

The Veep star also tagged tennis player Andy Murray, who wrote “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Andy Cohen retweeted Trump’s original post and wrote, “Oh sweetie…” Billy Eichner, meanwhile, joked: “Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn’t seem like an ideal match. It’s too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway!” He also retweeted Trump’s post and hilariously wrote, “Dear God let me not get to 70 and be this petty and sad.”

Sarah Silverman simply deadpanned, “We have a president who thinks @TIME “Person of the Year” is a prize one wins (other “winners”: Hitler, Stalin, Nixon) He also hates that its “Person” & not “Man” I guess bc if it includes everyone it’s not as good, thus #MAGA.”

Trump has yet to respond to Time‘s clarification.

