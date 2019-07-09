It’s the end of the love song for Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank. The country singer and the pro wrestler have split, according to E! News.

The former couple revealed their relationship only three months ago as they hit the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet arm in arm on April 7.

Twitter users got a hint the duo were dating back in February when Blank, 32, congratulated Swindell, 36, for having his track “Break Up in the End” nominated in this year’s Song of the Year category. “I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!” the reality star tweeted to Swindell.

The “You Should Be Here” crooner got candid about his romantic woes in a March 2018 interview with The Boot. “I’m really happy with where I am in life right now, but along the way, there were relationships that ended,” he said. “I know what it’s like to get hurt, and, unfortunately, I’ve also hurt some people. That’s what keeps me guarded. I don’t want to hurt anybody, and that affects my relationships to this day.”

For her part, the former WWE Divas champion separated from husband Sheldon Souray in October 2017 after three years of marriage. “Sheldon and I have decided that it’s best we take some time apart to work on ourselves at this time,” the WAGS alum, who goes by Kelly Kelly in the ring, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We have the deepest love and respect for one another and would really appreciate everyone respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

Before her marriage to the former hockey star, Blank dated fellow wrestler Andrew “Test” Martin for two-and-a-half years until his March 2009 death from an accidental overdose.

