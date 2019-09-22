



Sharing their thoughts. Dylan Howard and former homicide detective Colin McLaren sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw to speak about the 1997 car crash that left Princess Diana dead at age 36 on the Monday, September 23, episode of his talk show.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive video, McGraw, 69, prompts McLaren to elaborate on why he thinks the police botched the Diana investigation.

“I turned the TV on — like many people in the audience — and saw this horror show unfold,” McLaren explained. “I’m expecting to see a crime scene, a textbook crime scene, because she was the most popular woman in the world.”

He continued: “What I saw was a disaster. I thought, ‘This is what you lecture detectives not to do.’”

McLaren and Howard teamed up to pen the new book Diana: Case Solved: The Definitive Account That Proves What Really Happened which details new evidence in Diana’s untimely death.

“Our new research has shown that the paparazzi were not to blame in Diana’s death, and that it was instead a case of someone being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the passage from the book reads. “We have found that on the night of her death, the $123,000 Mercedes that carried Diana and others was capable of easily out-accelerating every single vehicle that the members of the paparazzi were driving. In short, there was no neck-and-neck chase, as such a thing was an impossibility. The mass of photographers could not have kept up with her car. Period.”

The beloved late princess was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. The former couple shared sons Prince William, now 37, and Prince Harry, now 35.

Dr. Phil airs weekdays. Check your local listings and be sure to check out the 12-part audio documentary “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” available here.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!