



The driver of the mystery white Fiat Uno which is believed to have brushed Princess Diana’s car immediately before the 1997 crash is refusing to speak to the man who oversaw the inquest into her death.

That’s the finding of a new book, titled DIANA: CASE SOLVED The Definitive Account that Proves What Really Happened, released Tuesday.

See it: Find out what really happened in DIANA: CASE SOLVED, available for pre-order in both hardcover and Kindle editions at Amazon now! Out September 17, 2019!

Former Scotland Yard chief John Stevens has admitted he attempted to get in touch with the driver twice in 2017 — but Le Van Thanh rebuffed the chance to speak about Diana’s accident.

But investigative journalist Dylan Howard and former homicide detective Colin McLaren, the co-authors of the DIANA: CASE SOLVED, detail a recent world exclusive interview with Van Thanh, who was a 22-year-old taxi driver at the time of the 1997 accident.

The pair detail their face-to-face encounter at Van Thanh’s home in suburban Paris — the first time he has spoken in depth.

“Le Van Thanh is the one person who can unlock the conspiracy,” Howard said in an exclusive interview.

Analysis of the wreckage of Diana’s Mercedes revealed it had glancing contact with a white Fiat Uno car which left traces of paint on the Mercedes bodywork.

Van Thanh refused to be interviewed as part of the highly publicized Operation Paget investigation, commissioned to solve the mysterious crash.

He refused to attend the British government inquest and was interviewed about the crash only by French police in the presence of a Scotland Yard officer.

He was allowed to go free after six hours of questioning — despite the white paint on his car matching that found on the wrecked Mercedes.

Although no one had seen the Fiat in the tunnel, some witnesses have reported to McLaren seeing an Uno exiting the tunnel.

Georges and Sabine Dauzonne told McLaren they saw a white Fiat Uno emerging from the Paris tunnel where the Princess was killed in Paris in the early hours of August 31, 1997.

At her inquest, both pointed to pictures of former security guard Le Van Thanh rather than photographer James Andanson, the man Mohamed al Fayed believes was at the wheel.

