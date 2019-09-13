



We’ll admit it — we’re not always great about managing our finances. Whether it’s breaking our budget or not setting one at all, handling our money can often feel like trying to handle a large and angry bull, and getting help isn’t only slightly terrifying, but often majorly expensive, too!

That’s why we want to introduce you to a new friend of ours. She really knows her stuff when it comes to money, and she’s more than willing to help us out, too. She’s super friendly and personable, and best of all, she doesn’t judge. Plus, we can ask and tell her anything and she’ll keep it to herself. Ready for that introduction? Oh, and did we mention this friend happens to be a totally free-to-use AI program?

See it: Sign up for Cleo for free today!

Meet Cleo. She’s the best, even if our friendship with her is strictly through Facebook Messenger. That’s right, Cleo helps us budget, save and track our spending all through Messenger, and signing up takes under two minutes. Just click the “sign up” link on the upper right side of the homepage to open up a chat with Cleo, who will greet you and let you know all about her capabilities. Choose from the automated responses to learn more, and soon, after we connect our bank account, we’ll be able to ask Cleo our very own questions!

So, what kinds of things do Cleo’s near-2 million users ask her? Questions like, “What’s my current balance?” or “Can I afford a coffee?” are common, or “How much did I spend on groceries last month?” for example. Cleo instantly gets to calculating and responds accordingly in a friendly manner — sometimes even with GIFs! She also can provide us with personalized updates, graphs and data-driven insights if we want!

Signing up for a money-handling program is scary, but that’s not what Cleo is. She looks at read-only copies of our transactions; she doesn’t actually have access to make withdrawals or deposits. Cleo uses bank-level encryption and security practices and never even stores our login information. Facebook can’t access our information either — it’s just for chatting with our trusty AI pal!

See it: Sign up for Cleo for free today!

We feel even more secure after seeing that Cleo has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, users loving how it “makes you feel good about your money.” Finances can often send us into a a panic or state of endless confusion, but Cleo has our back. “Who would’ve thought managing your money would be this fun and easy?” one reviewer asked, and we share the same sentiment!

What else can Cleo do? We’re glad you asked. She can check direct debits and our latest transactions, or even set aside spare change and adjust our budget accordingly so we never lose track or our goals or our money!

Talking to a bank isn’t usually, or ever, on the top of our to-do list. Banks often hit us with terms and figures we don’t understand, and when we have to call them, the wait times can be brutal and the phone connection is grim at best. That’s why we love Cleo so much. She’s down to earth and understanding, and talking to her is always quick, simple and clear. We don’t need to take a course or read a lengthy manual to make sense of her!

Cleo makes us feel like money masters, and why shouldn’t we? It’s our money, after all. It should be empowering, not foreboding, so let’s start up a chat with Cleo right now and feel that power!

See it: Sign up for Cleo for free today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!