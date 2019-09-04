



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The ketogenic diet, more commonly known as the keto diet, is one of the most popular diets in the world — but while so many people have tried it as a means to hit their health goals, not everyone has found success with it. Keto is a low-carb, high-fat diet that allows only 20 to 50 grams of carbs per day into our meals, as opposed to the average 225 to 325 grams. This low-carb intake leads the body to create ketones to use as fuel, burning fat and shedding weight instead of maintaining it. Is this really a realistic method?

A big problem with keto is that it tends to be unsustainable. For many, it isn’t a realistic lifestyle change that will have any sort of permanence. Having such a strict diet that involves constant meal planning, prepping and calculating is overwhelming to the point that it can take over your life and your mental wellness. This is especially the case for vegetarians and vegans, since keto revolves heavily around meat. It also may mean that the second we decide to give keto a break, all of our progress will be almost immediately lost.

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

While keto’s goal is to get us healthy, it can actually sometimes do the opposite. Side effects can include blood chemistry imbalances, dehydration, crankiness, constipation, dizziness, nausea, fatigue and bad breath. That’s because not everyone is going to thrive off the same exact type of diet. We need something specifically customized for our own body, mind and lifestyle — and that something is Noom.

Noom is an app-driven diet program that sets us up with a personalized plan made just for us, because not everyone fits into the “average” — and that’s not a bad thing at all! Everyone and every body is unique, which is why every plan on Noom is unique too. To get started, new users just have to take a 30-second evaluation, answering simple questions about our measurements, lifestyle and goal. We’ll then be given a date for when we can expect to reach our goal, motivating us even further to get started.

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

So how does it work? We don’t have to spend time trying to figure it out for ourselves. Every Noom user is assigned a Goal Specialist to help out at every step of the way. These Goal Specialists are trained in cognitive behavior therapy to keep not only our body healthy, but also our mind so we can have long-term success.

Along with weekly, individual goal setting and support sessions with our Goal Specialist, Noom also connects us with a community of other users for motivation. The app also consistently provides us with articles and tips to keep us on track so we hit our goals both big and small. This means celebrating every time we lose one to two pounds per week, or take a certain amount of steps per day — not just when we hit our goal weight.

Noom has nearly four million food pairing options, hundreds of thousands of food items and nutrition information from over 850 restaurants, taking out any of the difficulty that comes from calculating with keto or using other calorie counters. The best part of all? We can see what Noom is all about as soon as we sign up for our very own 14-day trial, which can be right now. So what are we waiting for?

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!