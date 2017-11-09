Raise your glass! Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda sings, stopped by Us Weekly to play a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The Haters Back Off actress sipped on champagne while revealing everything from her strangest fan gifts to that time she sort of found “straight up porn” of herself online. Watch the video above!

Being that her character has become a viral star, Ballinger, 30, wanted to check and see what fans, and haters, were saying about Miranda Sings, so she googled herself.

“I was shocked about what I found,” Ballinger revealed to Us. “I saw that people were putting Miranda’s face on naked women’s bodies. It was horrifying, straight up porn. It was really gross.”

The Netflix star, of course, had to drink up when asked if a fan has ever sent her a strange gift since “fans like to give me things they think Miranda would like.” And those things include food … and blood.

“I’ve received a box of raw bacon in my PO Box,” Ballinger added. “A girl gave me a vial of her own blood, like she drew her own blood and gave it to me and said if I ever needed blood she could save my life. I get weird stuff. I get cans of meat, I get bags of hair.”

While Ballinger did drink during most of the game, it turns out this wasn’t her first time getting a bit tipsy on camera.

“I did do a video where I did drunk crafts with my sister and we got drunk and did crafts,” the YouTube personality said. “People thought we were faking it, but we really did get wasted. She was barfing after.”

To find out Ballinger’s biggest fashion regret, watch the video above!

Season 2 of Hater’s Back Off is streaming now on Netflix.

