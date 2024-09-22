University of Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has a No. 1 fan in his girlfriend, Skyler Marshall.

Marshall, who began dating Arnold in December 2020, has been cheering him on since he joined the Sooners in 2023.

“Literally so proud of you!🫶🏻,” Marshall, who also attends the University of Oklahoma, wrote via Instagram in April 2023. Marshall uploaded snaps of the twosome embracing on the football field where she sported a jean jacket with her boyfriend’s last name and number printed on the back.

Arnold shared his commitment to the University of Oklahoma in January 2022. “All Glory to God ⭕️🧬#DIMETIME #CHO23N,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. One year later, he enrolled in the school, per his team bio page. During his first year with the team in 2023, Arnold appeared in seven games in a backup role and started in the Alamo Bowl.

Scroll down to see their relationship from the beginning:

December 2020

Marshall and Arnold began dating.

June 2021

Marshall made her relationship with Arnold public in a sweet post via Instagram, sharing snaps of the twosome. She captioned the upload with several heart emojis. “Soft launch,” Arnold quipped in the comments section.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

January 2022

The same month that Arnold announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Marshall shared a pic of the pair on the field. “future home😍😍,” she wrote via Instagram.

December 2022

Marshall commemorated her and Arnold’s second anniversary by uploading several snaps of the couple. “2 years with my favorite boy!! You have my whole heart, I love you❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

January 2023

Marshall and Arnold rang in 2023 with a trip to Mexico, where they soaked up the sun in the pool and dressed up for dinners under palm trees. “The best start to the new year!☺️❤️,” Marshall captioned the Instagram post.

December 2023

Marshall and Arnold celebrated their three-year anniversary with loving anniversary tributes to each other.

“Happy 3 years to my girl, [I] couldn’t imagine life without you! ❤️,” Arnold wrote via Instagram, alongside a snap of the twosome, while Marshall posted her own photos with the caption, “3 YEARS! Thank you for the unconditional love and support every day! I couldn’t love you more if I tried!💖.”