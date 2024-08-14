Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Collin Gosselin is claiming that he was discharged from the United States Marine Corps due to a stay in a mental health facility.

“I was discharged,” Gosselin, 20, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 13. “I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was … in an institution at one point in my life.”

Gosselin alleged that the decision to discharge him was made without “any deeper reason” aside from his time at the facility.

“Being in an institution, that’s good enough … to discharge,” he said. “It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it.” Us Weekly has reached out to the U.S. Marine Corps for comment.

Gosselin said that he’s working to appeal the decision and has “very few other wishes in life that would top” being a United States Marine.

Collin, who is one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s eight children, said Kate, 49, decided to put him in a mental health facility in 2016, when he was “11 or 12” years old. He recalled feeling “the most scared [I’ve] probably ever been in my life” at the time.

“She didn’t give me any information on where I was going [or] what was going on,” he claimed. “She came to visit me once. It was [for] about 30 minutes, and the entire time, all she did was lecture me and told me that I destroyed our family.”

Collin added that he “strongly” believes he was “sent away for my mother to protect her reputation” while she navigated raising 8 kids as a single mom following her and Jon’s 2009 divorce. Us Weekly has reached out to Kate for comment.

This is not the first time that Collin has spoken out against his mother’s decision to send him to a treatment facility. During a July 2023 appearance in Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s series, he claimed that Kate “had to put [him] somewhere where [he] wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out” regarding what he called “abusive” behavior on her part.

Kate reacted to Collin’s allegations in a statement to People, claiming that Collin had “received multiple psychiatric diagnoses” and had “many attacks/outbursts” which led her to admit him to a mental health institution.

“Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him,” she alleged.

Collin’s sister Mady also spoke out at the time via her Instagram Story, claiming that Collin had “physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year).” Collin said on Tuesday that he believes that his mom is “behind” his siblings’ opinion of him.

“I love my siblings very, very much. I would never hurt them,” he said. “I think if we knew each other today, we’d be very good friends.”

Collin has lived with his father and sister Hannah, 20, since 2018. Jon, 47, is estranged from the rest of his children, and Collin has no contact with the rest of his siblings. In addition to Collin and Hannah, Jon shares Mady and Cara, 23, and Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, all 20, with Kate.