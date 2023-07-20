Mady Gosselin made a rare statement about the reason for her estrangement from brother Collin Gosselin after he discussed their family dynamic in a new docuseries.

“I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family’s TV show, but I’ve been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight,” Mady, 22, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 19.

Mady claimed that her ups and downs with Collin, 19, recently hit a turning point, adding, “I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life.”

She continued: “Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”

In the lengthy statement, Mady said she doesn’t expect to rebuild her relationship with Collin in the future.

“For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech. I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witness them,” she concluded. “I’ve had hundreds of people messaging my private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days, all without knowing the full truth of what we’ve been through. I’m asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward.”

The siblings entered the spotlight in 2007 with the premiere of Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran for 11 seasons. Collin recently put mom Kate Gosselin on blast in Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that my mother was — wait, real quick. Can I use the word ‘abusive’ or are they not allowed to use that on air?” he said in Wednesday’s episode. “That’s kind of the reason why she sent me away. I was starting to tell people what was going on at home, and she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”

Collin was raised by father Jon Gosselin after being briefly institutionalized at Fairmont Behavioral Health in 2016. He described the emotional toll of being in the facility before Jon, 46, took him in, saying, “It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused, I was lost.”

Kate, 48, and Jon, 46, welcomed twins Madelyn and Cara in 2000. Four years later, Collin and his sextuplet siblings — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Jo — were born.

After a decade of marriage, Kate and Jon called it quits in 2009 and began battling for custody of their children. Jon was the primary guardian for Hannah and Collin until they turned 18 but has been estranged from his other children for several years.

Kate, for her part, previously denied Collin’s claims about her treatment toward him, according to the Vice doc.

Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for comment.