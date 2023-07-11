Where Jon and Kate Gosselin Stand With Each of Their 8 Children

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin rose to fame because of their family, but the duo haven’t always been on good terms with all of their kids.

The former couple, who were married from 1999 to 2009, became parents in October 2000 with the arrival of twins Mady and Cara. In 2004, the Gosselins became a family of 10 when they welcomed sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah.

The family’s large brood was featured in several Discovery Health specials before they landed their own TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, in 2007. After Jon and Kate called it quits in 2009, the network renamed the series Kate Plus 8. Kate, meanwhile, was awarded sole legal custody of the couple’s kids. In 2018, however, Hannah and Collin moved in with their dad in Pennsylvania, where they’ve lived since.

While all of the children are now legal adults, their parents remain estranged following the nasty legal battle over their custody. “At this point the chance of coparenting with my ex has likely come to an end,” Jon exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023. “There is a sense of relief for me that they can move on, into adulthood without the stigma of mom and dad attending family court.”

Keep scrolling to see where each of the Gosselin kids stand with their parents: