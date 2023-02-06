Clearing the air! Mady Gosselin is done with social media trolls and fans who think they’re “entitled” to know her life story after starring on Jon & Kate Plus 8.

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” the 22-year-old former reality star said in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, February 4. “The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever, is not your business.”

Mady’s TikTok came as a response to a fans’ comments about her famous family, who became public entities in 2007 after the premiere of the TLC series. The show followed the lives of the then-married couple Jon and Kate Gosselin and their eight children.

The duo, who split in 2009, share twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, 18. Since their parents’ breakup, Mady and her siblings have kept somewhat of a low profile, which she revealed on Saturday is her right.

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business,” she said in the video.

The Syracuse University alum further explained that when people perpetuate the narrative that the kids in her family are “damaged or that we are ‘crazy child stars’” that it is “extremely harmful” as they prepare to venture into the business world.

“There seems to be, like, a public consensus that if you’re in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true,” Mady continued. “Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish.”

The former TLC personality noted that her followers need to respect her decision to share as much or as little about her siblings as she chooses online.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“As upsetting as it is to hear this, you are not entitled to that information about their lives or about my life. What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that,” she said. “I’m sorry if that’s hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can’t respect it, then unfollow me or I’ll block you.”

Mady concluded by asking her fans to stop spreading hate or incorrect stories about her family — and anyone else for that matter.

“The internet shouldn’t be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see,” the Pennsylvania native revealed. “Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn’t say things that you wouldn’t say right to my face. Yes, there is nothing stopping you from commenting these things except for yourself. You should choose to be kind to people and respect their privacy on the Internet.”

Mady called for privacy shortly after her brother Collin — who has been living with their dad, 45, since 2018 — confessed in November 2022 that he has no communication with most of the family. (Their sister Hannah also moved in with Jon in 2018 after Kate, 47, was previously awarded full custody of all eight children.)

“I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now. I haven’t reached out to them, they haven’t reached out to me,” Collin told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I’m kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. … I don’t want to invade their space. I’d rather just let them do it on their own terms.”

Amid their estrangement, the aspiring Marine explained that he would be willing to have a relationship with all of his siblings outside of their parents’ drama.

“In my eyes, it’s me and my siblings. I love them to death. I love them very much,” Collin told the outlet. “I would just like to see all of them … I hope they’re doing well. I hope they’re living the lives that they want and that they’re happy.”