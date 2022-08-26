Jon Gosselin 'Never Owed' Ex Kate Child Support Money: 'There Is Proof

Jon Gosselin and ex-wife Kate Gosselin have been at odds with one another for years — most recently over money — but there are seemingly two sides to their child support stories.

An attorney for Kate, 47, claimed to Us Weekly earlier this month that Jon, 45, “clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest,” but a source close to the DJ says otherwise. “This is a complete fabrication,” the insider exclusively tells Us.

The former couple share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, both 21, and sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, all 18. Kate filed for divorce in June 2009 after 10 years of marriage, and the former nurse was awarded full legal custody of the duo’s kids. However, Hannah and Collin moved in with their father in 2018.

“Jon owes no money to Kate for child support,” the source asserts, claiming that Kate was instead ordered “to pay Jon child support for the final year of Hannah and Collin’s high school.”

According to the insider, “There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate’s appeal for Jon to pay her $132K. They quashed the whole thing so he never owed her any money.”

Earlier this month, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alums’ drama made headlines when Jon slammed the Philadelphia native, whom he alleged has been living off their children’s money for years. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” he claimed in an interview with The Sun. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

The Couples Therapy alum referred to his 2019 custody dispute with Kate, during which she admitted to borrowing money from her kids’ trust fund to cover living expenses. While records from their court battle were sealed, Kate confessed in documents viewed by The Sun that she made two withdrawals of $50,000 in order to “survive” and pay for daily expenses.

“It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite,” Jon alleged to the outlet. “There’s been no remorse from her at all. Now they’re 18 [and] she thinks she can get away scot-free.”

In response to the financial claims, Kate’s lawyer Richard J. Puleo told Us, “Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

The first source, however, doubles down on Jon’s allegations. “Kate stole large sums of money from her kids and Jon revealed the details in hopes that Kate would have even the slightest conscience and return the money to the kids,” the insider tells Us, claiming it was “no surprise Kate never” repaid the funds. “Jon has only ever tried to ensure his kids have a normal childhood and at the very least get the money they earned for remaining on TV for their mother Kate.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper