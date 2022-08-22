Sharing her side of the story. Kate Gosselin’s attorney addressed Jon Gosselin‘s claims that his ex-wife removed money from their children’s accounts.

“Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, about the DJ’s accusations.

The lawyer also alleged that Jon, 45, has financial issues of his own, adding, “He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Puleo’s statement comes shortly after Jon accused Kate, 47, of living off the money they saved for their children from their time on reality TV.

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” he told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

The patriarch added: “It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”

The former couple tied the knot in 1999 after two years of dating. In October 2000, Jon and Kate welcomed twin daughters, Mady and Cara, both 21. The family rose to stardom four years later after Kate gave birth to their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, all 18.

The pair were originally featured on Discovery Health specials before landing their own series titled Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007. Us broke the news in May 2009 that Jon had allegedly been unfaithful and Kate filed for divorce one month later. The former nurse was awarded full legal custody, however, Hannah and Collin moved in with their father in 2018.

Following Jon’s financial claims, a source told Us that the Pennsylvania native was hoping to get back his children’s money by going public. “It’s going to help [Kate] see that these children shouldn’t have had their money taken, and it’s going to show the other children that their money’s been taking,” the insider said. “If they didn’t know before, they know now.”

The source also noted that the former reality star will not be taking legal action against his former wife. “Jon will not go after Kate and battle her because he legally can’t,” the insider continued. “But he tried. Jon wants to protect his children, but at this point it’s very difficult for him to do that because they’re now adults.”

