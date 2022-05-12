Parental disagreement. In honor of his sextuplets’ 18th birthday, Jon Gosselin addressed his complicated relationship with his children — and he claimed ex Kate Gosselin is to blame.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” Jon, 45, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 11. “I feel it’s a really poor decision on Kate’s part, because she alienated me from those kids.”

The former TV personality alleged that Kate, 47, played a role in the distance that exists between him and his family.

“I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better,” he added, noting that their recent birthday milestone might help bridge the gap. “They’re going to learn all of that and how that all transpired.”

The former couple tied the knot in 1999 after two years of dating. In October 2000, Jon and Kate welcomed twin daughters, Mady and Cara. The family rose to stardom four years later after Kate gave birth to their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden.

The pair were originally featured on Discovery Health specials before landing their own series titled Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2009 that Jon had allegedly been unfaithful and Kate filed for divorce one month later. The former nurse was awarded full legal custody, however, Hannah and Collin moved in with their father in 2018.

According to Jon, he hopes that his children getting older allows for them to rebuild their relationship. “They’re going to figure out who [their] parents are, and what transpired in the past, and how relationships build, and how relationships fail,” he explained on Wednesday. “Sometimes you hide those things from your children. Sometimes it’s difficult to say those things to your child, because you’re afraid they aren’t mature enough to understand those things.”

Over the years, the former TLC personality has struggled not having contact with all of his kids. “It’s horrible,” he admitted. “Of course, I miss them. That’s why I post things on my Instagram, like, throwbacks, TBTs. It’s bittersweet, but [Hannah] and Collin live with me, so I kind of just focus on them.”

Jon also reflected on having a weight “lifted off” his shoulders as he makes plans for the next chapter of his life. “I am free in the aspect of I have adult children now. I have my own businesses and now it’s time for me to move on. Dating, moving on with my own life. It’s like starting over pretty much,” he shared. “There’s no more custody court. It’s over. We are done today. It’s over. It is just a big relief.”

Ahead of his sextuplets’ milestone birthday, Jon’s daughter Hannah gushed about getting to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

“I celebrated my 18th birthday by having a party at the Sugar Factory in South Beach Miami. My four best friends flew down and joined me,” she told Us exclusively about the festivities on Tuesday, May 10. “My dad made the entire experience super special by getting a Rolls Royce to take me to my party. It was a little embarrassing getting of the car, but it made me feel really special.”

Hannah, who plans to study business in college, opened up about looking to move to Florida. “I am so ready to graduate from high school. I’ve really worked hard to get to this place so I can focus more on a career that’s passionate to me, one I know I’ll love,” she said, noting that she would miss living with her father. “I think most teenagers wouldn’t say this but I’m hoping he’ll also move to Florida.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kate for comment.

