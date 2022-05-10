All grown up. Over a decade after the world first met her on Jon & Kate Plus 8, Hannah Gosselin is now celebrating turning 18 — and the launch of her new business — with a party in Miami, Florida.

“I celebrated my 18th birthday by having a party at the Sugar Factory in South Beach Miami. My four best friends flew down and joined me,” she told Us Weekly exclusively about the celebrations ahead of the big day on Tuesday, May 10. “My Dad [Jon Gosselin] made the entire experience super special by getting a Rolls Royce to take me to my party. It was a little embarrassing getting of the car, but it made me feel really special.”

Even though it was her big day, Hannah — who currently lives in Pennsylvania with her father, 45, and brother Collin, 18 — showered her friends with presents at the party, which also served as a preview for her new cosmetics line, Gosselin Girl Beauty. “Not only did they get to try my new line, but I also gifted them the cutest High-Low Hostess swag bags [by celebrity party stylist Amanda Orso] that included with my Rain Forest Elixirs and Strawberry and Watermelon serums,” she revealed. “We had the most amazing time at the beach.”

The Gosselin Girl’s May 10 launch was timed to coordinate with Hannah’s 18th birthday, featuring a line of serums, bath bombs and candles, as well as a small collection of accessories. “I seriously can’t wait! I have chosen to share all my favorite things with people,” the teen explained of her first release. “I have also chosen some of my favorite scents like strawberry and watermelon.”

She continued: “I’m really into clean skincare so the Rainforest Elixir and all my serums are great. I’m also so happy to say that all my droppers are 50 percent recycled plastics and of course vegan and cruelty free. I just believe we will need to do our part.”

Following the opening of the Gosselin Girl online store, Hannah is planning to study business after she graduates from high school. “I have a wish list [of colleges] and I can say is, all the schools are in Florida,” she teased to Us about her post-grad plans. “I am so ready to graduate from high school. I’ve really worked hard to get to this place so I can focus more on a career that’s passionate to me, one I know I’ll love. So far so good!”

As excited as she is to move to Florida and become “fully immersed” in college life, Hannah confessed that she’s slightly apprehensive about moving away from home and not having her father around to support her. “I think most teenagers wouldn’t say this but I’m hoping he’ll also move to Florida,” she said. “He really is so much fun and he has been very helpful with my business. I love to get his opinions on the colors and scents, and he even uses the facial products. But don’t tell him I said that!”

News broke in summer 2018 that Hannah was living with Jon and her brother Collin. “I couldn’t feel luckier [to have such a good relationship with my father],” the sextuplet gushed to Us. “We are so similar and actually love to hang out together. [Let’s] put it this way: We laugh a lot, and we rarely fight because he knows I’m always right.”

While her other siblings — Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis, 18, as well as older twin sisters Madelyn and Cara, 21 — live in North Carolina with their mother, Kate, Hannah is hoping to celebrate her milestone birthday with them. “Collin was not invited to my girls’ weekend in Miami because he had his own plans … But we will be having a family celebration separately,” she said.

All in all, Hannah is ready to embark on a new chapter of her life as a college student, a businesswoman and an adult. “I am very excited to turn 18 because I’m finally an adult,” she told Us. “That means I can vote, start my own business and I can even drive out of state in my own car! Which I will do.”

Keep scrolling to see more from Hannah Gosselin’s 18th birthday celebrations: