On speaking terms? Collin Gosselin revealed the last time he talked with most of his brothers and sisters following their parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin’s 2009 split.

“I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now,” Collin, 18, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 28. “It’s tough.”

Collin is one of the former couple’s sextuplets, which also include Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis. The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alums also share 22-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2009 that Jon, now 45, had allegedly been unfaithful. Kate, 47, filed for divorce the following month.

The teenager — who began living with his father since 2018 — explained that he does have a relationship with sister Hannah, who also moved in with Jon a few years ago.

“I would do anything for my sister. We don’t call [each other] much because … she has better things to do than call me, but whenever she does reach out, it makes my day. I love her to death,” Collin said. “Hannah, she’s a big part of my emotional support. She helped me out a lot and still does to this day. [She] still does so much for me.”

Collin noted that after his mom had him institutionalized in 2016 for behavioral issues, his bond with her and the rest of his siblings became strained.

“I haven’t reached out to them, they haven’t reached out to me,” he told the outlet. “I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I’m kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don’t want to reach out. I don’t want to invade their space. I’d rather just let them do it on their own terms.”

The child star revealed that he loves his siblings and would want them to “come together one day” to have a meal and “catch up on things that we lost.”

He said that despite the kids’ ups and downs with their parents, the former reality star would happily reconnect with his brothers and sisters.

“I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it’s me and my siblings. I love them to death,” Collin confessed while holding back tears. “I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it’s just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles.”

The former TV personality pointed out, “We were all so close,” when we were filming Jon & Kate Plus 8. “I would just like to see all of them … I hope they’re doing well,” Collin added. “I hope they’re living the lives that they want and that they’re happy.”

While the young adult would like to put the past behind him and his siblings, when it comes to his mom, he isn’t quite ready to mend fences.

“After being [at Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute], I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin recalled on Monday. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

He concluded: “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well.”