Candid conversation. Collin Gosselin offered a rare glimpse at his dynamic with mom Kate Gosselin — and addressed a potential reconciliation.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was published on Monday, November 28, the 18-year-old referred to his childhood relationship with Kate, now 47, as “worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through” with a parent.

“I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know?” Colin explained, referring to his outlook on how he was raised. “My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

Kate and then-husband Jon Gosselin rose to stardom in 2004 after she gave birth to their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden. (The pair, who tied the knot in 1999, also welcomed twin daughters, Mady and Cara, two years prior.)

The former couple were originally featured on Discovery Health specials before landing their own series titled Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2009 that Jon, 45, had allegedly been unfaithful and Kate filed for divorce one month later. The former nurse was awarded full legal custody of all eight kids at the time. While she later placed Collin in Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute, he left after reaching out to his father in 2017. By 2018, Collin and Hannah were both living with Jon.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin recalled on Monday. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

According to Collin, he didn’t mind Jon getting full custody of him, adding, “It didn’t really bother me. I mean, it’s like I said, it’s on her own terms and if she doesn’t want to show up she doesn’t have to show up.”

The former reality star noted that his family’s time on television may have contributed to their public ups and downs. “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” he said. “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

In response to a question about reconciling with his mother, Collin said it would be “ideal” for him. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship,” he added. “I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well.”

During his solo interview, Collin also reflected on the lessons he learned from his time in the spotlight. “I want to say that in life we all go through hard things. We all get knocked down, we all experience really, really difficult things,” he shared. “But don’t sit around and mourn and cry about it, address the situation you’re in and fix it and come out on top of it. Because resilience is a really important thing.”

He continued: “My one message to everybody, to the world, in general, is just be kind to people. It’s really not that hard, you know? Be kind, talk to people, hear other people’s stories, just spread kindness.”