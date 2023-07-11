Cara and Mady Gosselin have been in the spotlight since they were children — even before their family scored their own TV show, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The twins — the eldest of Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin’s eight kids — were profiled on the small screen after the birth of their sextuplet siblings Collin, Hannah, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah in 2004. Cara and Mady were then featured on the family’s successful TLC show, and Kate’s own spinoff, Kate Plus 8, after her and Jon’s tumultuous divorce in 2009.

Since their parents’ rocky split, Mady and Cara grew estranged from their dad.

“[The twins] stopped coming [at 12 or 13]. I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want, be with your friends’ and then it just became, ‘They’re not coming [over],’” Jon told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I was just focusing on the ones that did come [to my place].”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In 2023, Jon revealed that he hadn’t spoken to the twins in nearly 10 years. “I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response and at this point, I’ve never heard from them,” he shared.

While Cara has maintained a relatively low profile since Kate Plus 8 ended in 2011, Mady has kept fans in the loop via social media on occasion. Both girls graduated from college in 2023.

Keep scrolling to see the Gosselin twins through the years: