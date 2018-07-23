So much for “All 4 Love.” Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams was arrested in Tyre, New York, in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, for assaulting his bandmate Mark Calderon on stage.

A concertgoer shared a video on YouTube of Abrams, 48, walking over to Calderon, 47, and shoving him to the ground after a performance of the R&B group’s 1991 hit “I Wanna Sex You Up” at del Lago Resort & Casino.

An eyewitness told TMZ, which was first to report the news, that Abrams walked off the stage at one point in the concert because he was allegedly frustrated about experiencing vocal issues. Calderon was transported to a local hospital and treated for neck and back pain that resulted from falling into some sound equipment on the floor.

According to online records from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Abrams was charged with misdemeanor assault. He was released from jail an hour later. He is due in court on August 28.

Color Me Badd rose to fame in the early ‘90s with singles including “I Adore Mi Amor,” “Forever Love” and “All 4 Love.” They broke up in 1998 in the wake of Abrams’ battle with alcoholism and Kevin “K.T.” Thornton’s decision to become a minister. The group reunited in 2010 and has had various lineups since.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Abrams’ rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!