Mark Calderon is telling his side of the story. The Color Me Badd member spoke out in a new interview about being assaulted on stage by his bandmate Bryan Abrams.

“He was drunk. He was intoxicated,” Calderon, 47, claimed to TMZ on Monday, July 23. “The man needs some serious help right now. Really, he does.”

Abrams, 48, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, after he shoved Calderon to the ground during a performance of the R&B group’s 1991 single “I Wanna Sex You Up” at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, New York. The lead singer was charged with attempted assault and released from jail the next day.

Since the incident, the bandmates have not been in contact. “I haven’t talked to him,” Calderon told TMZ.

As for the fate of the band? “Listen, for me, I’m going to always do what I do. I love the fans, I love the music, I’m always going to perform,” Calderon said. “For [Abrams], right now, like I’ve told him before, many, many times: ‘Go get help, Bryan.’ That’s what he needs to do. And if he does that, it’ll be good. We don’t want to see anything bad happen to anybody. So, he needs to start with just getting help, and that’s where it needs to be right now.”

Calderon, who was briefly treated at a local hospital for neck and back pain after his onstage fall, suggested that he does not intend on pressing charges against Abrams.

“The police did their investigation. I gave them all the information,” he told the website. “It’s in the prosecutor’s hands right now, so he’s going to pretty much decide on where it goes from there.”

