What relationship trouble? 90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson and his wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, seemingly put their drama aside on Tuesday, December 25, to celebrate Christmas together.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Johnson, 33, captioned a photo of himself smiling with Dos Santos Lima, 32, on Instagram. “What did you get for Christmas? (We got an Nintendo Switch.)”

The Brazil native also added a series of Instagram Stories showing the couple cuddled up together on the couch following a more dressed-up outing.

“Happy night with my favorites ones ♥️#90dayfiance,” she later wrote alongside a photo of the two with a group of friends in which she wore a red dress while Johnson was in jeans and a button-down.

Their celebrations came just two days after Johnson opened up about changing his ways after Dos Santos Lima accused him of cheating on her earlier this month.

“Thank you, every one of you. The good, the bad, and the ugly,” he captioned a video of the pair. “Regardless of what camp you fall into, I hope that each of you and your families are safe and happy during this holiday season.”

He continued: “I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it. As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the fur kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

Dos Santos Lima took to her Instagram Stories on December 19 to claim that her husband was still flirting with other women after she first accused him of cheating on December 13. “I am just destroyed,” she said. “I have no words. I’ve been helping him … night and day, helping him make Cameos … he’s just using me.”

The reality TV personalities met via social media and got engaged just five days after they met face-to-face.

