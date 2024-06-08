Portland-based comedian Rachael Young has carved out a niche for herself on Instagram, crafting scarily precise impressions of Real Housewives cast members in off-the-wall situations.

Young has a knack for mimicking Bravolebrities, but that couldn’t prepare Us for her recent impressionary work: Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice singing Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” Young injects Teresa’s penchant for mangling and mispronouncing words into the Swift hit.

“I’m the problem, it’s tree,” Young sings in Giudice’s nasal and instantly recognizable Jersey accent.

Teresa at karaoke is a frequent subject for Young’s videos, with the comedian trying her hand at renditions of Charli XCX’s “Vroom Vroom” and Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” in Giudice’s Garden State intonation.

The Swift take comes after Giudice, 51, met the Tortured Poets Department singer at Week 1 of Coachella. Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas snapped a photo of the RHONJ star alongside Swift and shared it via Instagram in April.

Giudice told E! News after the fact that she initially “didn’t want to bother” the pop star, but Ruelas, 49, convinced her to do it.

“Jennifer Aydin [who’s] on my show, she loves her,” Giudice said. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.’”

Giudice asked Swift, 34, if she knew who she was before they snapped the photo. Per Giudice, the Eras Tour star recognized her.

“She touched my heart. There are some people that I have met — I’m not going to say who — that act like who they are and I love that [Swift] was so down to earth,” Giudice said.

Giudice last made headlines for reportedly throwing a wrench in the typical reunion structure of Bravo’s reality programming. Season 14 of RHONJ will not have a reunion finale like fans have come to expect and inside sources told Us that Giudice and Melissa Gorga “are holding the show hostage.”

Andy Cohen confirmed that RHONJ won’t have a typical reunion during an interview on SiriusXM on Monday, June 3.

“When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked,” he said. “We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one. It’s in the great tradition of absolute shocking, dramatic Jersey finales and they have this final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey. And it’s shocking and it’s dramatic and it’s amazing TV. I’m telling you, when you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete.”

If that news turns you off of RHONJ, Young’s got you covered. The comedian boasts equally impressive impersonations of Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. In recent months she’s cast Barlow in Bridgerton and imitated her telling the residents of Dune’s desert planet Arrakis that she’s the prophesied messiah (the “Lisa al Gaib”).