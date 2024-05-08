Teresa Giudice offered some insight on her iconic Coachella meetup with Taylor Swift.
“I didn’t want to ask her for a photo because I didn’t want to bother her,” Giudice, 51, admitted during her Tuesday, May 7, appearance on E! News, explaining that husband Louis “Louie” Ruelas pushed her to go up to Swift, 34, at the festival.
“Jennifer Aydin [who’s] on my show, she loves her,” Giudice said of her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.’”
Giudice asked, “Do you know who I am?” when approaching Swift in the crowd. The singer did, and they snapped a photo together.
“She was the sweetest person ever,” Giudice gushed. “I’m totally a Swiftie now. I love her. She was so sweet and I’m totally a big fan.”
The epic crossover for Bravo fans and Swifties came as a shock on April 14 when Giudice’s husband shared the photo of her and Swift in the crowd during Coachella weekend 1.
“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖,” he captioned the post alongside a series of hashtags that read, “Girl Power,” “Queens,” “Blessed” and “Do It Live.”
Giudice reiterated how “sweet” Swift was on E! News.
“I’m all about that. Listen, we should all be amazing to each other, lift each other up,” the RHONJ star continued. “She touched my heart. There are some people that I have met — I’m not going to say who — that act like who they are and I love that [Swift] was so down to earth.”
Ruelas’ photo of Giudice and Swift showed the Bravo star offering a big smile while she wore an all-pink outfit, complete with a matching cowboy hat. Swift kept it casual in a leather jacket and backwards “New Heights” hat.
Swift, of course, attended the music festival last month with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time, referring to the band led by Swift’s BFF Jack Antonoff. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”
It seemed the duo were “very much in love” during Coachella, the insider added. (Swift and Kelce, 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been showing off their love ever since.)
Prior to Coachella, a separate source told Us that Swift and Kelce were “renting a house in the area” for the festival weekend.
A third insider gushed that the couple are “having so much fun and enjoying things” within their “very serious” relationship and they’re “thinking of next steps.”