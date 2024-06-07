The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is making headlines for their reunion — or lack thereof.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in June that the Bravo show will not get the traditional reunion treatment later this year. One insider explained that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga “are holding the show hostage” and forcing other members of the cast to choose sides.

Along with Teresa and Melissa, RHONJ season 14 consists of cast members Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

“A dramatic all-cast dinner in the season finale will make it clear to the audience that there is no path forward in a reunion setting,” a second source told Us.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen has since weighed-in on the situation during a June episode of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique, confirming that there won’t be a traditional reunion — and that he wants to try “something different” involving the cast.

As a result, Us Weekly has some suggestions:

A Traditional Reunion — With the Husbands Only

Forget the women, the men in New Jersey are where the entertainment is at. Thanks to RHONJ involving all the family members, Bravo viewers have fallen in love with extended members of the Housewives families. In fact, the New Jersey Househusbands have always been featured in previous reunions, so let’s give them a chance to go solo.

Put Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in the hot seat along with Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, as the other men offer their comments from the peanut gallery. Dolores’ boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, would have to be a part of the fun too, along with Rachel’s husband, John Fuda, who is giving main character energy in RHONJ season 14 thus far.

Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, Margaret’s husband, Joe Benigno and Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, would all have to make appearances as well.

Private Investigator Bo Dietl Does Individual Interrogations

Famed New York City private investigator Dietl inadvertently became a RHONJ side character during RHONJ season 13, which aired in 2023. To briefly recap, Teresa’s husband, Louie, name-dropped Dietl last season claiming the PI “brought me information on each person in this group.” (Louie changed his tune during the season 13 reunion.)

But what if the tables were turned and Dietl gets his moment to shine on RHONJ with individual interrogations with each cast member — getting to the bottom of Louie’s claims once and for all.

Teresa Giudice Releases Her Own Version of a Burn Book

Fans of the OG have been asking for a followup to Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook since it was originally published in 2011. Instead of another cookbook, what if Teresa writes her own Burn Book, a la Regina George.

Once her Burn Book is complete, Cohen gets involved and Teresa stars in a Clubhouse Playhouse version of Mean Girls on Watch What Happens Live where Louis is running through the crowd tossing pages of insults in the air.

Dolores Catania Hosts a Giudice vs. Gorga Family Feud

After years of watching Teresa and Melissa fight about everything from sprinkle cookies to (allegedly) being a stripper to unfounded cheating allegations, it’s only fair to see them go head-to-head answering questions like “Name another word people say for ‘breasts’” or “Fill in the blank, in the bedroom, my husband’s alter ego would be named ____.”

The Kids Step In for Their Parents

If the husbands won’t do it, let Gia Giudice take on her role of eventual Housewife early by gathering the RHONJ kids together. Could seeing the Giudice and Gorga children come together inspire their parents to bury the hatchet? Probably not, but it would be fun to watch Milania Giudice give Danielle’s daughter tips on her journey into the entertainment industry (“I Can’t Wait to Grow Up” remix, anyone?) or get Rachel’s stepson’s side of the story after Teresa dragged his birth mother into the drama. Plus, we’d all watch Frankie Catania Jr. do just about anything.

Tribal Council to Determine the Season 15 Cast

Just imagine if the fate of RHONJ was in the hands of the Housewives themselves — Survivor style. We may know where they stand in their personal lives, but there would 100 percent be some wives who vote to keep their enemies on the show to ensure there would be drama on season 15. Instead of the fire-making tiebreaker, Us imagines a tomato sauce cook-off.