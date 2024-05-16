The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda“ 100 percent” thinks some of her costars have been in contact with husband John Fuda’s ex.

“I think that either my castmates or people that affiliate or associate with my castmates had their hands in that,” Rachel said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly after the first two episodes of the season centered around claims about John.

John’s ex-wife, who The Sun has identified as Brittany Malsch, has been brought up multiple times on RHONJ over the past two seasons. John claimed during the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which aired last year, that Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had reached out to Brittany while she was in prison. (Brittany went to jail in December 2022 in connection with a past burglary case. The Sun reported earlier this month that she was released from a halfway house, publishing photos of Brittany.)

Teresa, 51, and Louie, 49, have vehemently denied reaching out to John’s ex. However, Teresa has hinted to previously speaking to her on the show.

Teresa called John “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” during the RHONJ season 14 premiere on May 5. When he asked where she heard that, she responded, “Your ex.”

“Wait a minute, you listen to an inmate who’s in prison?” John hit back during the episode.

When Us asked about Teresa seemingly contradicting herself, Rachel replied, “I have so many questions. I really do. And I’ve only met her once or twice and I don’t really have anything else to say about her.”

John shares 17-year-old son Jaiden with his ex-wife, but fans saw Rachel officially adopt the teen last season. Rachel told Us that Jaiden is “mature and understands” what’s going on with his biological mom.

“We have very open conversations, and we were just honest with him. We had a very honest conversation about what John’s been through and all that,” Rachel explained. “Then, it was unfortunately about all the things about his birth mother that we had to talk about. So, he has his own feelings about it. He’s formed his own opinion based on what he has unfortunately seen on social media.”

She added, “At the end of the day, he is going to decide who he wants in his life. He’s almost an adult and that’s it.”

Rachel also looked back on the “really nice” moment she adopted Jaiden, which was showcased last season.

“It was such a sweet moment, and it was so genuine,” she said. “I just feel really grateful to call him my son.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.