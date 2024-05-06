Teresa Giudice has a lot to say about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda.

“You know what your husband said to my husband? ‘I have tremendous respect for your wife, because we both went to jail.’ He was the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County,” Teresa, 51, told Rachel, 33, during the RHONJ season 14 premiere on Sunday, May 5. “Don’t come for my husband because I will come for your husband.”

The allegation came during Jennifer Fessler’s 55th birthday party when Teresa confronted Rachel about John, who was discussing Luis “Louie” Ruelas despite his absence at the event. (Teresa noted he couldn’t attend because of a business meeting in Florida.)

“Why would you entertain a f—king loser like that?” John asked his wife when Rachel shared Teresa’s accusations. Rachel then called Teresa over to confront John face-to-face.

“I’m a drug dealer? Who told you that?” he asked. Teresa said John’s ex told her before backtracking and saying the allegations were “out on social media.”

John previously addressed these allegations in July 2023, revealing that he was arrested in 2008 at age 21 for operating a vehicle while in possession of a narcotic. “I was never convicted, and charges were dismissed,” he told Page Six at the time.

“You don’t know s—t. Don’t go down this route. Stop trying to hit me,” John yelled at Teresa before adding that she was “full of s—t” while walking away. “You know what? Has-been. F—king has-been,” John added.

His issues with Teresa and her husband, Louie, stem from the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which aired in summer 2023. At the time, John accused the couple of hiring a private investigator to look into his life — and claimed Teresa had been talking to his ex behind his back.

During Jennifer’s birthday party in Sunday’s episode, John was discussing his ongoing issues with Louie with the rest of the RHONJ men before his blowup with Teresa occurred. (Earlier in the episode, Louie said he reached out to John so they could meet one-on-one. John declined, saying they could talk at the party, which Louie didn’t attend.)

“Why would I give a man who disrespected my family the respect to meet him somewhere?” John asked, pointing the question toward Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.