Everything the Mean Girls 2004 Cast Has Said About a Sequel

The beloved 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls has had a direct-to-DVD movie sequel, been adapted into a Broadway musical and now, has a new movie based on said musical — but fans are still waiting on a sequel with the OG cast.

Lindsay Lohan, who starred as innocent-homeschooler-turned-Plastic Cady Heron in the original film, reunited with Tina Fey at the January 2024 premiere of the new Mean Girls. Fey wrote the screenplays for both films and is one of two stars who reprised her role in the 2024 adaptation.

Apart from Fey and Tim Meadows — who played Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively — the musical movie features all-new faces including Reneé Rapp as Regina George (originally portrayed by Rachel McAdams) and Angourie Rice as Cady.

While a new Mean Girls era has been ushered in, there’s still talk of rebooting the original. Keep scrolling for everything the stars of the 2004 film have said about a sequel: