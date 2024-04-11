TikTokers and conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade candidly answered users’ burning — and insensitive — questions in a resurfaced video.

“We’re gonna do an FAQ because some of you don’t shut the f–k up on videos that have nothing to do with our bodies,” Lupita said in a TikTok posted in December 2022. “So FAQ.”

The 23-year-old twins, who are conjoined at the torso, said they cannot control each other’s “limbs or halves.”

Since they share a bloodstream, they said they would also hypothetically both feel the effects of drugs or alcohol. If one of them were to die, Carmen explained that “sepsis will kick in.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have a Twin: Sibling Pics Stars -- times two! From beloved blonde duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to Scarlett Johansson and her hunky twin brother, Hunter, see which famous stars have the twin chromosome!

“Obviously within hours or days, the other one will die,” Carmen said. “But we’re not dead, so why always ask us that? Like, are we a doctor?”

When it comes to eating, since they don’t share a stomach, they feel full at “two different rates.” They also have two separate brains, so they both don’t get tired at the same time.

“Yes, one of us can be awake and one of us can be asleep because — again — different brains,” Carmen said. “We are two separate people.”

Meanwhile, they’re not sure what would happen if one of them were to commit a crime and be sentenced to prison. “Never been through that process, so how would we know that? How would we have that kind of knowledge?” Carmen quipped.

Related: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Secretly Got Married 2 Years Ago: What to Know Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel’s family got a little bigger when Abby tied the knot with husband Josh Bowling two years ago. Abby wed Bowling, a United States Army veteran, in a private ceremony in November 2021. At the time, the newlyweds — along with their extended family — shared a series […]

They do, however, share a reproductive system. “We both felt our f–king pain when we had endometriosis so you do the math of your weird inappropriate questions about sex,” Carmen said.

Lupita, who shared in April 2023 that she identified as asexual during an interview with Today, said she doesn’t “want anyone” romantically. Carmen, meanwhile, is linked to Daniel McCormack. But she noted, “We can’t have kids, we don’t want kids and my partner feels the same way.”

Carmen elaborated on Today that she and Lupita “can’t get pregnant,” saying, “We have endometriosis and we’re also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating.”

Carmen met Daniel through Hinge in 2020. “I never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which meant I got a lot of messages from guys with fetishes. I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition,” she told Today. “I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up canceling dates at the last minute, but I felt calm on the way there.”

Like Carmen and Lupita, conjoined twins and former TLC reality stars, Abby and Brittany Hensel, also share a bloodstream and organs below the waists. In March, news broke that Abby tied the knot with husband Josh Bowling two years ago.

Abby shared they’re open to expanding their family. “Yeah, we’re going to be moms,” Abby said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet.”