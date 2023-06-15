Conor McGregor has been accused of raping a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9.

In demand letters obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 15, the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, alleged that the MMA fighter, 34, “violently” sexually assaulted her in a men’s bathroom just after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. TMZ was the first to report the alleged assault.

The lawyer claimed that security guards employed by the NBA and the Heat helped separate the woman from her friend, then forced her into a restroom where McGregor and his security guard were allegedly waiting.

“Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” Mitchell claimed in the letters, which were sent to McGregor, the NBA and the Heat. The attorney went on allege that the athlete emerged from a stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

The woman claimed she got McGregor to stop by telling him she needed to use the bathroom, but he proceeded to allegedly force her to perform oral sex on him. She went on to claim that McGregor pinned her against the wall and tried to sodomize her. After elbowing him repeatedly, she escaped the bathroom but left her purse behind, which she claimed his security guards “held hostage” until she begged for its return.

According to the letters, the woman reported the alleged incident to local authorities on Sunday, June 11. Mitchell said her client is seeking settlements from the NBA, the Heat and McGregor instead of pursuing litigation.

A rep for McGregor called the allegations “false” in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, adding, “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The Road House star sat courtside during the game and participated in a halftime skit where he pretended to knock out the Heat mascot.

Earlier this week, the Ireland native and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, announced that they are expecting their fourth child. McGregor confirmed the news during a Wednesday, June 14, interview on Live With Kelly and Mark while discussing sons Conor Jr., 6, and Rian, 2, and daughter Croia Mairead, 4.

“We’ve also got another on the way,” the UFC champion told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. “So, there’s a lot going on.”

McGregor announced his engagement to Devlin in August 2020 after 12 years together. “What a birthday, my future wife,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a selfie with Devlin where she showed off her ring.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).