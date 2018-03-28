Corey Feldman: I Was Stabbed in an Attempted ‘Homicide’

Corey Feldman is asking for prayers after being stabbed in what he described as a “revenge attack on Tuesday, March 27.

Feldman, 46, tweeted about the incident from his hospital bed early Wednesday morning. “I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING!” wrote the former child actor. “THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK.”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman shared photos of himself in a hospital gown with his worried fiancée, Courtney Anne, by his side.

In a followup tweet, the Goonies alum said the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the attack as an attempted homicide. Feldman, who has vowed to expose an alleged network of sexual predators in Hollywood, believes he was targeted by people who want to silence him.

“I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & I’M SURE THIS IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!” Feldman told his Twitter followers. “I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?”

Officer Drake Madison from the LAPD tells Us Weekly the incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. when Feldman was stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. “An unknown suspect opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and proceeded to make a jabbing motion with an unidentified object towards Feldman’s abdomen area,” Madison said. ‘There were no lacerations to Feldman’s abdomen or any other area of his body. There was no stabbing.”

Per Madison, there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Feldman, who appeared in ’80s hits including Stand by Me and The Lost Boys, claims that he and frequent costar Corey Haim were abused by pedophiles in the industry. (Haim died of an accidental drug overdose in 2010.)

In October, Feldman announced he was raising $10 million to make a documentary that would expose an alleged “pedophile ring” in Hollywood. He has raised more than $273,000 so far for his “truth campaign.”

“I vow that I will release every single name that I have knowledge of, period,” he revealed during an October appearance on Today. “And nobody’s going to stop this.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

