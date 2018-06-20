Corey Lewandowski publicly mocked the story of a young girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother at the U.S.–Mexico border.

The former campaign manager for President Donald Trump appeared alongside Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas on The Story With Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, June 19, to discuss the ongoing border crisis. When Petkanas noted that he read a report earlier in the day about a “10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was taken from her mother and put in a cage,” Lewandowski, 44, interrupted, “Womp womp.”

A visibly furious Petkanas immediately paused his story and replied, “Did you say, ‘Womp womp’? … How dare you! How absolutely dare you, sir.”

Several viewers and celebrities were quick to respond to the political operative’s remark. Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick tweeted, “Corey Lewandowski, you are a piece of s–t.” NBC News host Megyn Kelly wrote, “There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sick. This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate.”

The View cohost Meghan McCain, whose father is Republican Senator John McCain, tweeted, “This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards.” Filmmaker James Gunn added, “This is who Trump has sticking up for him.”

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed last week that the Trump administration’s immigration policy has led to at least 2,000 children being separated from their parents between April and May. First lady Melania Trump said in a rare statement to CNN on Sunday, June 17, that she “hates to see children separated from their families” and “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Lewandowski was previously charged with simple battery after Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused him of grabbing her at a campaign event at Trump International Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, in March 2016. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg later said that Lewandowski, who maintained his innocence, would not be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence. Then in November 2017, singer Joy Villa filed a police complaint against Lewandowski for allegedly slapping her butt at a party at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. He denied the allegations, telling Fox Business at the time, “There is a due process and there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence.”

"Today I heard about a ten year old girl with Down syndrome that was taken from her mother and put into a cage."

"Womp womp" – Corey Lewandowski, @CLewandowski_

